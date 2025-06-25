International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.53. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

