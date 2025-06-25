Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

SRTS stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

