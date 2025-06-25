Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alcoa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

