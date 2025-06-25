Septerna (SEPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect Septerna to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Septerna Stock Performance

Septerna stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Septerna has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Septerna stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Septerna, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEPN Free Report ) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.31% of Septerna worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

