Septerna (SEPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect Septerna to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Septerna stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Septerna has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.
