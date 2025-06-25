Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

