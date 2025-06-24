Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,276.00 and last traded at $1,275.06. 886,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,737,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,253.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $544.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,014.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

