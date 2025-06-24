Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 78,834 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $17.12.

Sysmex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $958.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

