Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) fell 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 168,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 115,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

