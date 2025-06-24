Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Trading Up 10.7% – Should You Buy?

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.37. 904,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 862,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNGE. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hinge Health Trading Up 6.2%

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

