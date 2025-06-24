Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

