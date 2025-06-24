Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 6727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviva
Aviva Stock Up 1.1%
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- The Top 47 Small Businesses Americans Want to Fund With $10K [2025 Survey]
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.