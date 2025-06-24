Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 6727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aviva Stock Up 1.1%

About Aviva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

