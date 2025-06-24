JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 29179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

