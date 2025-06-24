Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 12 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,014.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

