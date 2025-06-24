Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

SYK stock opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.