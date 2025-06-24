Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALNT. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Allient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNT

Allient Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $608.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.