Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $144.51 and last traded at $144.86. Approximately 2,510,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,218,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.86.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

