Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.05.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.8%

Insider Activity

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.41. 597,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.59. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.