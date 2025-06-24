Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Acquires $20,250.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,045. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Daron Evans bought 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 421,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,166. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

