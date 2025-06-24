Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.66. 1,375,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.27. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$16.31.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,934.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

