Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.31.

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,583. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.87. The firm has a market cap of C$91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

