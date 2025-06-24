TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$60.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$49.50 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$1.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,858. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$32.42 and a 1 year high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

