Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

