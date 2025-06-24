Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 434,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,913. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

