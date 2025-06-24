B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 2,687,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.27. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,273,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

