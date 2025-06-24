SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 592,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 132,512 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $40.62.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

