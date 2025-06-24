Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 5,413 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $107,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 110,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.