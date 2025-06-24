Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 5120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCMWY
Swisscom Trading Up 0.9%
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Top 47 Small Businesses Americans Want to Fund With $10K [2025 Survey]
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.