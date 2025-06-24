Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 5120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $366.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

