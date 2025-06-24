Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $84,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 51,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 27.0% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7%

CAT stock opened at $366.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.