Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 994,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.63.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

