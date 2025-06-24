Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Super Micro Computer, Snowflake, Salesforce, BigBear.ai, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves developing, producing, or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision—to improve products or services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and efficiency gains driven by AI innovation across a wide range of industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,618,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,762,485. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $9.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.06. 2,853,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 147,452,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,955,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.63. 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,035. Accenture has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.04.

