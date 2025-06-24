PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 163,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

