Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $265,789.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,921.53. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.