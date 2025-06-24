Invesco LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invesco LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,492 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.33 and a 200 day moving average of $544.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

