Comparing National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) and National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and National Grid Transco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $4.08 billion 3.87 $690.00 million $2.90 21.16 National Grid Transco $23.61 billion 3.04 $3.70 billion $5.20 14.11

Analyst Recommendations

National Grid Transco has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. National Grid Transco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alliant Energy and National Grid Transco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 1 5 4 0 2.30 National Grid Transco 0 3 4 1 2.75

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $63.95, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. National Grid Transco has a consensus target price of $80.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given National Grid Transco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Grid Transco is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Grid Transco pays an annual dividend of $4.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Alliant Energy pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Grid Transco pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid Transco has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of National Grid Transco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and National Grid Transco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 18.26% 12.01% 3.71% National Grid Transco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliant Energy beats National Grid Transco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, packaging, and food industries, as well as wholesale customers comprising municipalities and rural electric cooperatives. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a Mississippi River barge, rail, and truck freight terminal in Illinois; freight brokerage services; wind turbine blade recycling services; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Interstate Energy Corp. and changed its name to Alliant Energy Corporation in May 1999. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales. The UK Electricity System Operator segment provides balancing services for supply and demand of electricity on Great Britain’s electricity transmission system; and acts as an agent on behalf of transmission operators. The New England segment offers electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New England. The New York segment provides electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New York. The National Grid Ventures segment provides transmission services through electricity interconnectors and LNG importation at the Isle of Grain, as well as sale of renewables projects. The Other segment engages in the leasing and sale of commercial property, as well as insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

