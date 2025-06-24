Head to Head Contrast: Guild (GHLD) and Its Competitors

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) is one of 155 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Guild to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guild and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.04 billion $97.13 million 28.62 Guild Competitors $3.23 billion $308.28 million -167.26

Analyst Ratings

Guild’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Guild and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 5 2 0 2.29 Guild Competitors 643 2724 4262 154 2.50

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.46%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Guild’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 4.40% 7.91% 2.06% Guild Competitors -14.34% -6.75% -3.41%

Dividends

Guild pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Guild pays out 144.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 47.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild’s rivals have a beta of 5.43, indicating that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guild rivals beat Guild on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

