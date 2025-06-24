Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys 145 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $207,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $777,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $170.41 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

