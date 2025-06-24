Contrasting Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 0 0 0.00 JetBlue Airways 4 8 0 0 1.67

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $5.16, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given JetBlue Airways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.04% 11.41% 4.01% JetBlue Airways -3.12% -11.93% -1.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and JetBlue Airways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.71 $706.45 million $0.81 12.11 JetBlue Airways $9.28 billion 0.16 -$795.00 million ($0.82) -5.21

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats JetBlue Airways on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

