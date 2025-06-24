Wrap Technologies (WRAP) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95%
Wrap Technologies Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Risk and Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.85, meaning that their average stock price is 785% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Wrap Technologies $3.80 million -$5.88 million -10.33
Wrap Technologies Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 43.59

Wrap Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wrap Technologies competitors beat Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

