iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 13412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

