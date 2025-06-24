iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 13412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 2.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
