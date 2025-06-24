Analyzing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.0% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Jowell Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $138.25 million 0.36 $660,000.00 $0.01 143.00 Jowell Global $132.98 million 0.03 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Jowell Global.

This table compares Hour Loop and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 0.18% 4.14% 1.08% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Jowell Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Jowell Global

(Get Free Report)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.