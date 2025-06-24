Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $82.53. 690,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,852,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,244. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

