AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $352.39 and last traded at $347.55. 1,966,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,124,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total transaction of $4,237,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,769.44. This trade represents a 80.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total value of $2,437,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,506,427.69. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

