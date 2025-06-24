Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.40 and last traded at $244.69, with a volume of 316599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

