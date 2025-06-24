Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 7,337,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,417,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

