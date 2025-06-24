Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.49 and last traded at $43.13. 6,172,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,564,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

