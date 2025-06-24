Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 3,425,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,044,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,632,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 153.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $74,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.