Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.87 and last traded at $262.94. 10,197,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,357,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 875,444 shares of company stock valued at $172,097,492. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 312.4% in the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8,264.5% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.