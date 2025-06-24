Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,622 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 34,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 91,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

ABT stock opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

