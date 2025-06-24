NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,269,000. Amundi raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

