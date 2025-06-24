Medical Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers and healthcare service providers. Their market value is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and demographic trends in patient care. Investing in medical stocks offers exposure to innovation in treatment and technology but also carries risks tied to product pipelines, reimbursement policies and scientific uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. 43,777,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,305,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.22. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $780.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.36. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

See Also